In a 2-1 vote, the Banks County Planning Commission recommended Tuesday night that a request to locate a trucking freight terminal on Harden Bridge Road be denied.
Planning commission members Taylor Griffith and Scott Wheatley voted to deny the request from Hoyt & Berenyi LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., to rezone 140.75 acres from ARR (agricultural/rural residential) to C2 (general commercial district).
Planning commission chairman Jay O’Kelly voted against the motion to recommend denial.
Griffith said he made the motion for denial of the request because “the comp plan does not call for this.”
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will consider the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Annex Building in Homer.
Gary Berenyi presented the request and said plans call for 151 docks at the terminal with the ability to expand to a total of 291.
“Southeastern Freight Line does these projects from California to Connecticut and they are a Class A operation,” he said. “They are very cautious of the neighborhoods they are in... We feel like we are in line for the use of this area.”
He added that most of the truck trips would be during “non-peak hours.”
“These developments are minimally evasive to the community,” he said. “...There is no impact to the traffic in the area.”
He said the entrance and exit would be at Industrial Drive with an emergency-only exit at Harden Bridge Road.
He also said there will be a vegetative buffer and property owners would not be able to see the building on the site “unless they have a drone.”
Before those in opposition spoke, O’Kelly asked those in the crowd opposed to the rezoning to stand with almost everyone of the 61 people in the room standing.
Twenty people spoke in opposition to the request with traffic concerns, environmental issues and terminal noise being the issues mentioned by almost everyone who spoke.
“It’s just not practical for that area,” said Greg Jewell, who lives on Walkers Way.
He added that area residents would be “physically and mentally” impacted if the truck terminal is approved.
Jim Bryson said, “It is already a traffic nightmare. It will be a tremendous impact to everyone who lives in this area.”
Eddie Dumas said, “I feel like the rights of Southeastern Freight Line should not overshadow my rights for health and safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.