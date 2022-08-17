PRESENTS PLANS

Gary Berenyi presents plans for a truck terminal locating on Harden Bridge Road.

In a 2-1 vote, the Banks County Planning Commission recommended Tuesday night that a request to locate a trucking freight terminal on Harden Bridge Road be denied.

Planning commission members Taylor Griffith and Scott Wheatley voted to deny the request from Hoyt & Berenyi LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., to rezone 140.75 acres from ARR (agricultural/rural residential) to C2 (general commercial district). 

