Jack Stewart, chairman of the Banks County Planning Commission, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
A memorial service will be held for Stewart, 71, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Charity Baptist Church, located at 1302 Highway 51 North, Homer.
Stewart was a veteran of the United States Navy and had a 42-year career as a professional long-haul truck driver. He was also a salesperson for Texas Refinery Oil Company and drove a bus route for special needs adults.
He loved picking out songs on his guitar, taking care of the wild birds around his home, riding around on his golf cart, flying and taking aerial pictures with his drone and tinkering with small engines. Jack loved to visit the north Georgia mountains with his wife, Peggy, exploring trails and enjoying views of waterfalls. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy, his son, Ricky, his sisters Barbara Singleton (Sammie), Frances Jackson (Royce), Patricia Schubert (Joe), Carol Harrison (Steve), and Bonnie McCarty (Tommy), and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, many friends, and his dog, Wally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.