An appeal on the public hearing of the extended stay hotel approved for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott property at Banks Crossing has been filed by Banks County Planning Commission member Taylor Griffith.
Griffith filed the appeal because he says the public hearing was not held in a “lawful way.”
“As a member of the Banks County Planning Board, I received an original copy of the conditional use application that plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for intended use,” Griffith said. “Banks County Code clearly requires that the intended conditional use must be stated in the required Public Hearing Notice that is prepared by the county.... The Public Hearing Notice omits ‘Extended Stay.’ This is a direct violation of a code that requires Banks County to accurately inform you of a Public Hearing that you have a Constitutional Right to be heard at.
When such details are left out, it can have a drastic impact on the public attendance at hearings that quite literally shape the future of Banks County as a whole. There is a large difference between an Extended Stay Hotel and just a regular Hotel… There is a large difference between your government following its own law to accurately inform the people who elect them and your government choosing to ignore its own law with the result being the misinforming of the public.”
Griffth said that he has filed a due process appeal at the County Zoning Office on the grounds that this application should never have been presented to the planning commission or the board of commissioners since there was not a proper public hearing notice.
“I would urge you to respectfully encourage your district commissioner to consider the implications of, and precedent set by, not going back and conducting this public hearing in a lawful way,” he said.
