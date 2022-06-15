A member of the Banks County Planning Commission appeared before the board of commissioners Tuesday night to air his concerns about the process to approve the location of a Marriott property at Banks Crossing.
Taylor Griffith said he is concerned about “inconsistences in the zoning process,” including that the conditional use public notice didn’t state the intended use of the property.” Griffith said his comments are not intended to stop the development of a hotel but instead are to make sure the zoning process was handled correctly and to make sure that others are handled correctly in the future.
Griffith said when he questioned the wording on the application he was told that the inclusion of the word “prototype” on the application meant that it would not be an extended stay development. The use was listed as “extended stay prototype.”
Griffith said that he believes the development was applied for as an extended stay hotel and that the code states that it is one because it has “cook tops” in the rooms.
He asked, “How do you justify the cooked tops and it being designed for extended stay travelers?”
He directed several questions at county attorney Randall Frost, who finally said, “You don’t determine the law. When you talk to me, don’t tell me I’m wrong and you’re right. You can tell me what you think it is. You go ahead.”
Griffith also directed several questions at code enforcement officer Paul Ruark, who said the hotel is not an extended stay property.
“It was not approved as extended stay,” Ruark said.
Ruark said extended stay was taken off the application after he discussed plans with the developer who said he planned to offer the rooms to "a higher class of individuals at a higher daily rate."
Griffith said, “If it has cook tops in it, the code says it is extended stay… I’m not disagreeing. I’m reading the code… I’m telling you all day what the code says.”
In conclusion, Griffith said, “If Banks County is bound by our code to conduct zoning procedures, we are failing miserably. I don’t know how anybody can defend saying that if a guy applies for an extended stay and goes to the planning board for an extended stay that is what it is, no matter what you call it… It has a cook top and is designed for an extended stay, it is an extended stay. I don’t care what you say.”
Griffth has filed a due process appeal at the County Zoning Office on the grounds that this application should never have been presented to the planning commission or the board of commissioners since there was not a proper public hearing notice.
