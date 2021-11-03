Rules and regulations related to apartments, duplexes, condos and assisted living facilities were reviewed by the Banks County Planning Commission Tuesday night, Nov. 2.
The planning commission reviewed the proposed ordinance for higher density multifamily developments before recommended it for approval and sending it on the Banks County Board of Commissioners for final approval. The BOC will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the County Annex Building in Homer. There has been a moratorium on these type of developments while the ordinance is being updated.
A few of the requirements in the ordinance for multifamily developments include the following:
•Five acres is the minimum acres for development and rezoning for construction of duplex, triplex, quadplex and townhouses. Density for these developments is two units per acre. These developments shall preserve 50 percent as green space. The units must be on public water and public sewer. The height of the units can not exceed two stories. Square footage: 500 square feet minimum and 1,000 square feet maximum of heated floor space per unit.
•For apartments and condos, 30 acres is the minimum acres for development and rezoning. the development shall preserve 35 percent of its property as green space (to be subtracted from the acreage when figuring the maximum density). Density is four units per acre.
•For assisted living facilities, the height of the facility can not exceed two stories. The facility must have public water and public sewer. Each unit shall have one parking space per residence in the facility and a parking space for each employee of the facility. Streets, driveways and parking must be parked and guttered.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•Brian Mathis was named chairman of the planning commission; and Taylor Griffith was named vice chairman.
•a motion was approved recommending a moratorium on Class 3 Subdivisions until Jan. 11. The BOC would have to approve this in order for it to effective.
