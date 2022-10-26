The Banks County Planning Commission will hear a request on Nov. 15 for a rezoning for industrial use.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex building, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
Seabrook BLC Development LLC c/o Cheeley Law Group, Apharetta, is requesting to rezone 173 acres from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District).
Plans are for light manufacturing/assembly use on the property.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the application on Tuesday, November 22, at 6:30 PM in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
