The Banks County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex at 150 Hudson Ridge, to make recommendations on the following requests:
•Capstone Acquisitions to rezone the property on East Ridgeway Road and Faulkner Road from C2 (Commercial District) to R2 (Multifamily District).
•Martin Bridge Properties to rezone property on Highway 59 from ARR (Agricultural Rural Residential) to M1 (Industrial).
•Hillpointe to rezone the property from M1 (Industrial) to R2 (Multifamily District).
The Banks County Commissioners will consider the recommendations of the planning commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex at 150 Hudson Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.