The Banks County Planning Commission has received a request for a food processing business to locate in the county.
Hodie Meats of Alto is asking for a conditional use permit for the business.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Planning Commission has received a request for a food processing business to locate in the county.
Hodie Meats of Alto is asking for a conditional use permit for the business.
The conditional use will not be on the entire property. It will only be on the back building and closely surrounding area which is approximately 202,781 square feet.
The Banks County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request on Tuesday Oct 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex at 150 Hudson Ridge in Homer.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the application on Tuesday, Oct 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.