The Banks County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, will be postponed until Tuesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will also postpone the public hearing on these matters to Tuesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex at 150 Hudson Ridge Homer.
For any questions regarding the meetings, contact the Banks County Planning Office at 706-677-4272 or the Banks County Commissioners Office at 706-677-6800.
