Summer’s bounty is here. Peaches, cucumbers and tomatoes have all arrived and home food preservation is a great way to keep the harvest all year long. Homemade canned and pickled goods offer a bright taste of the summer even in the dead of winter (and they make fantastic holiday gifts!). If you plan on canning or pickling this summer, it’s important to do so safely.
Improperly canned goods can harbor the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. When these bacteria reproduce, they create a deadly toxin. C. botulinum doesn’t produce an odor or any visual evidence of its presence. It does not alter the flavor of the goods. The only way to be sure your canned goods are safe to eat is to follow a research-based recipe.
Luckily, Georgia hosts the nation’s premier organization for safe home food preservation: the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP), which is housed under UGA’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences. The NCHFP’s website (nchfp.uga.edu) and their publication, 'So Easy to Preserve," are two excellent resources for canning instructions and research-based recipes. You can also trust recipes published by Cooperative Extension in other states, from the major manufacturers of canning supplies (e.g. Ball Mason Jars), and from the USDA.
Avoid following the home canning advice of untrained celebrities, old cookbooks, “back to nature” publications and out-of-date home canning leaflets. Many recipes passed down through the years or found in older cookbooks do not include instructions for processing times for home canned foods. These foods are usually canned by the open kettle method and can pose serious health risks. Some potentially dangerous instructions can be found in old official-looking publications, even those from the state and the federal government! Be sure you have the latest publications based on current research.
If you are interested in an in-person class on safe home food preservation, please give us a call at the Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230 or write susie.burton@uga.edu. If enough folks are interested, we can plan a class (or two!) here in Banks County.
You can also contact us at the Banks County Extension office for more information regarding home food preservation and healthy living.
