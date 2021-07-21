Teachers will return to the classroom on Aug. 2, with students to follow on Aug. 6. Banks County School System superintendent Ann Hopkins gave an update on preparations for the new school year when the board of education met on July 15.
There will be no virtual learning this year, and plans are not to quarantine. Masks will not be required, but students can wear them if they prefer to. Notifications will be given if students or staff members have a positive COVID case. Dr. Hopkins said hopes are that it will be a “more of a normal school year.”
Something new this year will be an after-school program for all grade levels offered in partnership with the YMCA. CARES funds will go toward paying for this program. Transportation and food will be provided, and tutoring will be offered.
“This is a true blessing for our children,” said Dr. Hopkins, who added a request for after school care had been a need asked for from community members. “It is an answer from God to take care of some of our kids.”
The school system will also have a new school psychologist and speech pathologist this year, as well as approximately 35 new staff members.
Assistant superintendent Joy Edwards reported that new teacher orientation will be held on July 29, which will include a school bus ride around the community.
“We are really excited to get them off to a great start,” she said.
Also, at the meeting, assistant superintendent Hank Ramey game an update on the track project. He said it will be complete as soon as the area has three consecutive days without rain.
ALSO AT MEETING
Also at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved policies on teacher evaluation applications and paid parental leave.
•approved the annual meal program bids for the school year.
•heard an update from financial director Mike Beasley, which includes that ELOST for June was $352,295, which is up $168,550 over last June.
•set the ELOST at a maximum of $400,000 per month.
•approved the annual salary schedule for the school year.
•heard from Beasley that the proposed budget is $43.08 million, with is up 10.6 percent over the current budget of $38.9 million. The budget includes the CARE funds the school system received due to the pandemic. “The goal is to give you this information to simmer on,” Beasley said. A vote on the budget, and millage rate, will be held on Aug. 16. The proposal is to keep the millage rate the same as the current rate. 14.5.
PERSONNEL APPROVED
The BOE also approved the following personnel: hiring Karen E. Andrews, Eric DeWayne Young and Annie B. Reece, all teachers; Ashley D. Cook and Sydney A. Truelove, both paraprofessionals, and Kaci L. Ward and Angela G. Riley, both bus drivers; and accepting the resignation of Leslie Turk and Amanda Bedford, both teachers; and Preston Krumnow, bus driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.