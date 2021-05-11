The Lula City Council is optimistic about upgrades to the city infrastructure.
City Manager Dennis Bergin updated the council at a meeting on Monday, May 10, on anticipated monies that are earmarked for water, and sewer upgrades. Following a meeting Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk, Bergin reported that the city should be entering into an intergovernmental agreement to collect Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another term.
The current agreement will expire in 2022, and voters will have an opportunity to approve an extension in the November election.
“This will give us an opportunity to continue to make improvements in the city without a property tax,” he explained.
That’s not the only infrastructure money source that’s in the works. The American Rescue Plan, approved 60 days ago by the United States Congress, will offer cities a chance to recapture and invigorate the economy. Bergin says he is looking for the figures any day.
“This will definitely be a shot in the arm for our infrastructure," he said.
Bergin also told the council the city received $55,000 for a claim the city made following the October 2020 storms. He said the damage was around $140,000, but they knew all damage would not be covered.
In other business the city council:
•held a public hearing to discuss the 365 Overlay project and an increase in compensation for the mayor and council. The increase would not take place until after the next election.
•discussed a request for the Lula-Belton Historical Society to host a car show on June 5.
•discussed the Depot Community Center has reopened and there are currently no limitations on capacity. The building can be rented for half price by June 30 for bookings through December 30.
•noted that the Lula Ladies would be gathering at the Depot for lunch and dinner on May 26.
•discussed the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony that will be held on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park. The event will be sponsored by the Lula-Belton Historical Society.
The council will hold a meeting on Monday, May 17, to vote on these issues. The council will also discuss a decision on two planning and zoning issues. The first is a proposed planned residential development on 5980 Moon Drive and a potential annexation and rezoning at 6467 County Line for a proposed light industrial.
