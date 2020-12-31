It was a whirlwind election year with voters electing a new chairman to the Banks County Board of Commissioners and two new commissioners. A recount led to a change in the candidates in the run-off for one of the BOC seats; while a recount was held in the presidential race following a request from President Trump. All of the election news in 2020 has been named the Political Story of the Year.
It was a close race for the BOC chairmanship with Charles Turk winning with 1,970 votes, while Will Ramsey had 1,906 votes. Turk ended up taking office early after Chairman Jimmy Hooper resigned due to medical reasons.
In the District 1 Banks County Board of Commission race, Bo Garrison won in a three-person race without a run-off, taking 55 percent of the vote.
In the District 4 BOC commission race, it first looked like Keith Gardiner and Bob Blackwell were the top two vote-getters and would be in a run-off. Following the election, Blackwell was up by two votes over William Reems.
However, due to a discrepancy in the District 4 County Commissioner race in the total number of votes cast and the total number of absentee paper ballots cast, as discovered by the Banks County Election Superintendent on election night, the absentee ballots were re-scanned by the IT Tech from Dominion Voting. The re-scanned count was different from the scanned votes on election night. Since the vote counts were different, the Election Superintendent chose for the paper absentee ballots to be counted by hand by the Board of Elections.
In the hand count, Blackwell received 857 votes and Reems received 860 votes. Therefore, Reems and Gardiner were in the run-off. Gardiner won the run-off for the District 4 commission seat.
At the year’s end there was also a recount in the presidential race. The recount of ballots in Banks County confirmed the original election returns that President Donald Trump heavily carried the county over Democrat Joe Biden. The machine recount was completed Nov. 30 in the county as part of a statewide recount requested by the Trump administration.
In Banks County, the recount showed that Trump got 7,795 votes and Biden received 932. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 74 votes in Banks County.
Trump filed numerous unsuccessful court challenges in Georgia and several other swing states in a bid to overturn election results where he lost to Biden.
The state's recount comes as election officials prepare for a runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, for Georgia's two senate seats. The balance of power in the Senate could be decided in those races.
