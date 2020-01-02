It’s likely the only time in Banks County’s history, and perhaps the state’s history, that voters went to the polls to cast a ballot for the same race multiple times. Voters went to the polls three times to vote for the District 28 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives after the incumbent filed lawsuits questioning the validity of some of the votes cast in the first two elections.
The judge ruled in the lawsuits that some of the votes were irregular, which led to the elections being held a second and third time. In February, Judge David Sweat, ruled voters would be going to the polls a third time to decide on a House District 28 representative. "After one hour of deliberation, Judge David Sweat ruled Friday evening that a third election be held in the House District 28 race. Dan Gasaway, who lost the Dec. 4, 2018, election to Chris Erwin by two votes, alleged that 21 votes were illegal or irregular." The judge found that four of those ballots were cast incorrectly. Since the election was decided by two votes, the judge declared another election be held. “The evidence has shown there were at least four voters that were improperly allowed to vote in this election,” the judge said in his ruling. “The margin of difference between the two candidates was two votes. Under the provisions, the court is persuaded that there are a significant number of votes that were illegal as to cast doubt on the outcome of the election. The court must rule that a third election be held.”
Erwin won that third election in a landslide, taking 76 percent of the vote. Erwin had a total of 4,586 votes in Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties, while incumbent Gasaway had 1,490 votes.
“I am so proud that our team has won three elections in less than 12 months’ time,” Erwin said after the election. “With a margin of over 3,000 votes, tonight’s results cannot be questioned or disputed. I am so honored by the amount of overwhelming support our campaign has received.”
Erwin added, “Now is the time for our community to move forward together and unite.”
