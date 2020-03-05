There have been some polling place changes this year. A list of all polling places includes the folling:
•Grove Level Baptist Church Student Center, located at 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville. Precincts voting here are Anderson and Grove River.
•New Salem United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2170 Highway 59, Commerce. Precincts voting here are Bushville and Davids.
•Homer City Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Highway, Homer. Precincts voting here are Berlin and Homer.
•Nails Creek Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2743 Highway 51 North, Homer. Precincts voting here are Washington and Wilmonts.
•Lamar Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 3247 Highway 105, Baldwin. Precincts voting here are Baldwin, Columbia and Hollingsworth.
•Rock Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 747 Rock Springs Road, Lula. Precincts voting here are Golden Hill and Poplar Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.