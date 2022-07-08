PuRL, the Pop Up Rolling Library will be at the following locations each Friday through July:
•Boling Farm Supply, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Baldwin Elementary School, 11 a.m. to noon.
•Alto Congregational Holiness Church, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Gillsville Baptist Church, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"Visit PuRL and you can check out books and movies and pick up your summer reading take and make craft kits," library manager Stacy Krumnow said. "Banks County School students can take A.R tests and win prizes. Kids 18 and under can pick up a weekend food bag."
This is sponsored by the Banks County Public Library, Piedmont Regional Library System and Northeast Georgia Food Bank.
The Northeast Georgia Food Bank will be providing weekend food bags for kids.
