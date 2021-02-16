A potential buyer is interested in the Mount Vernon Mills in Alto, Scott Ledford, chairman of the Development Authority of Banks County, reported at the Feb. 16 meeting of the group.
Ledford didn't give further details but said the buyer is doing "due diligence" in looking into the purchase of the former textile mill.
Mount Vernon Mills closed in early 2020 after being in operation in Alto for more than 50 years. When it closed, the company employed 600 people.
In other business at the Feb. 16 Development Authority meeting, the group discussed possible projects to fund with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue. Water and waste water projects are among topics discussed. A list of projects will be developed by April. The authority agreed to discuss possible projects with the county's public works director.
A closed session was also held to discuss "land acquisition/disposal." No action was taken on this issue.
