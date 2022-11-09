Power Evans government affairs specialist with SK Battery America will be the guest speaker when the Republican Women of Banks County meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at Homer City Hall, located at 934 Historic Homer Highway, Homer. The gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Evans earned his political science degree from the University of Georgia and joined SK Battery in July 2022. In additional to serving as government affairs specialist, Evans works with marketing, recruiting and community affairs. A native of Winder, he is a Republican and serves on the executive committees for both Barrow County GOP and the 10th District Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.