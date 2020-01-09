This week remember to pray for our president and the leader of our country but most of all the men and women serving our country. God Bless America.
Mark your calendars, come on out and join us at the Bingo Benefit for Kacey Reynolds’ Cancer Treatment Fund on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Homer Fire Department. Debbie Reems is the host. Bingo cards will be $10 each. This will include a pinto bean supper. A 50/50 donation will be excepted.
***
Happy birthday to Betty Meeks. She turned 90 on Thursday, Jan. 2. We want to wish her many more.
***
Congratulations to Cale Compton. He graduated from the Marine Corps Basic Training at Parris Island last week with the Lima Company. He will be Stationed at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Others that have recently joined and are serving include: Avery Martin, Toni Mullins, Gatlin Lunsford and Tyler Sheridan. I for one am very proud of each one that serves and protects us.
***
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of George Stewart Bolton.
Survivors include his sons, Ellis (Brenda) Bolton, Royston, and Chris (Karen) Bolton, Homer; sister, Deedie Turner, Maysville; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He will be greatly missed, Remember his family and host of friends in your prayers.
***
Happy birthday to: Sandra Whitfield, Mike Craven, Maecee Crumley, Carlita Turk, Kennedy Chapman, Ricky Simmons, Mike Boyle, Cody White, Ronald Parson, Tammy Kennedy, Tondra Boswell, Kenny Crumley, Kendra Rosser, Marty Elrod, Brandi Carlan, Tammy Prater, Cindy Osborne, Cooper and Carson Todd.
***
Happy anniversary to Derek and Candas Ayers. They have been married for 12 years.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.