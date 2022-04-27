The Banks County High School Forestry Team won the state championship and a charter school planning to offer evening classes is moving ahead with plans to open in the fall.
These are among the updates Banks County High School principal Mike Brown game to the board of education when it met last week. The four principals give monthly updates to the BOE on programs and issues going on at the schools.
Brown said the high school FFA team continues to win awards with the forestry being the most recent to win a state championship.
Brown also gave an update on Mountain Education Charter High School’s plans to offer evening classes at BCHS in the fall for students. Brown said Mountain Ed leaders would be touring the space that would be offered for these classes.
Banks County Middle School assistant principal Chuck Butler reported that Benchmark testing has been completed and the recent Career Day was a success.
Banks County Elementary School principal Dana Simmons reported on the current enrollment, which is 594 students, and gave a COVID update, stating that only one cases is now reported. She reported that Milestone testing is coming up as well as a visit to the middle school or students who will be attending there next year and the senior walk for graduates.
Banks County Primary School principal Amanda Dale reported on the recent kindergarten registration where 153 students signed up. A second kindergarten sign-up is planned. She also reported that kindergarten graduation will be held on May 26.
PARENT SPEAKS
Parent Michele Ramsey, Lula, spoke on “parent involvement and governance councils” and said met with the superintendent, both assistant superintendents and the school attorney related to discrimination she witnessed related to these issues.
“I asked for these issues to be investigated and am still awaiting a response,” she said. “After some parents within the county approached the superintendent about creating PTA, discriminatory information spread through the school system into the public to deter this organization. From what we personal witnessed; it began in the administrative offices. We feel it would be rather simple to investigate, even by our very own IT department. A simple system serve search of ‘LGBTQ’ through the dates of 3/14/2022-3/25/2022 should suffice. These are Civil Rights Violations that would have taken place within a Public School System that is supported by federal, state and local funds.”
Ms. Ramsey went on to state that elementary school parent/community representatives spoke out against the PTA because it supports “LGBTQA.”
“I would hope, most importantly, that this BOE when making its decision whether or not to approve a Parent-Teacher-Organization would not deny the request based on the rejection of ill-informed parents and the advice of discriminatory Governance Council Members,” she said. “Make no mistake, I am not an advocate for ‘LGBTQA’ and none of this ever had anything to do with ‘LGBTQA.’ In my opinion, this was a smoke screen to incite the community with fear and deter parent involvement. It is reprehensible to what Banks County should ever claim to be supporting as a school system or community.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•approved a request from Banks County Middle School FFA to attend FFA Summer Camp in Covington June 27 – July 1.
•approved a request from the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team to visit USC Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C., June 20 – 22.
•approved a request from BCHS Auxiliary to sponsor the sale of various items from a catalog, April 18 – May 6, 2022
•approved a request from the BCHS Marching Leopard Band and Auxiliary to sponsor the sale of various items from a catalog May 2 – 17.
•approved a request from the BCHS Media Center to sponsor the sale of coffee and tea refreshments to students and teachers while working in the Media Center on Mondays and Fridays, April 15 – May 27.
•approved a request from BCHS Cheer to sponsor the sale of raffle tickets May 1 – 27.
•approved a request for BCHS Cheer to sponsor Kiddie Camp for elementary school interested in cheer July 18 – 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.