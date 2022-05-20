Dr. Jenny Heuer, a licensed professional counselor, will present a program on Dementia from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21, at the Banks County Public Library.
Topics to be covered include: What is dementia, signs, symptoms and behavior, assessment, caregiving and resources.
This is part of the new monthly series, Wellness Saturdays, featuring topics related to aging and older adults.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact library manager Stacy Krumnow at 706-677-3164 or skrumnow@prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.