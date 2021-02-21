The Banks County Sheriff's Office is auctioning its unclaimed stolen, seized or surplus assets and goods through PropertyRoom.com, an online auction site.
PropertyRoom.com serves 18 public safety departments.
Items up for auction cover a wide range, varying from collectible coins and smartphones to handbags and vehicles, with more in between. The website also regularly auctions surplus municipal cars, trucks, and heavy equipment as well as seized vehicles, with all assets open to public bidding nationwide.
Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com shared, “We look forward to providing the best online auction services to our new law enforcement and municipal clients. We pride ourselves in offering solutions that not only allow our clients to focus on more mission-critical jobs, but also bringing great deals to our 2.1+ million registered bidders nationwide.”
