Baldwin’s council members expressed their concerns at a meeting last week for a proposed variance request to add to the existing Baldwin Court Apartment Complex. The request is for the addition of 24 units to the existing 44 units that currently exists on 4 acres.
The Court Apartments are currently at 11 units per acre and would increase to 17 units per acre if the request is approved. The development was constructed utilizing the 1987 zoning ordinance and developmental standards. However, under Baldwin’s current standards, developments are only allowed up to 8 units per acre.
Under the current request, there will be 3 new buildings with 8 units per building and the addition of 40 parking spaces. This plan includes 1.5 parking spaces per unit, falling short of Baldwin’s minimum of 3 spaces per unit.
Considering the major development projects already in the works for the city, members of the council are reluctant to approve the request, making it clear that they are already close to their limits.
“My concern with this is not necessarily density, per say, my concern with this is now we have housing developments that are planned out for the next ten years… The taxing on public safety, but also on our water and sewer, I feel like we’re up to where we need to be,” said councilwoman Alice Venter.
The proposed layout for the development allows for adequate space for public safety vehicles and school bus access.
The proposed schedule for this zoning change will include a public hearing on Nov 11, 2022 and a first reading on Nov 14.
AMENDMENTS TO ALCOHOL ORDINANCE
The council also discussed a proposed amendment to Baldwin’s Alcohol Ordinance to allow the carry-out of alcoholic beverages from the premises of consumption of the licensed vendor into areas that are deemed “entertainment districts” or “dining districts.”
The law currently states that you can only consume on the premises of a location that has a license to do so, restricting alcohol consumption to a very small area at events. If passed, this allows for citizens to carry their drinks around the entirety of the event’s venue for this year’s Fall Festival.
Beverages are required to be from a licensed distributor at the event and must be in a clear cup that does not exceed 16 fluid ounces in size. No alcohol will be permitted from outside the event, and no open alcoholic beverages or containers can be taken off the event premises.
POLICE DEPARTMENT FULLY STAFFED
Chief of Police Chris Jones announced Baldwin’s newest officer, Kyle O’Kelly. Kyle is a combat veteran and will be attending the Forsyth Police Academy to complete his training for the position. With this addition, Baldwin’s Police Department will be fully staffed.
•Baldwin’s 5th Annual Fall Festival will be October 22 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Follow the City of Baldwin on Facebook for updates. Baldwin is still taking applications for vendors and booths for the festival. Contact City Hall or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information.
•The City of Baldwin Fire and Police are sponsoring the “Shop with a Hero” raffle, starting November 1. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds benefit Kids’ Christmas, emergency victim assistance, elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Contact the Baldwin Police Department for more information.
•The City of Baldwin and the Habersham Board of Elections & Voter Registration have decided to combine the City of Baldwin Precinct with the Habersham South Precinct. For the upcoming November 8 General/Special Election, Banks County voters that live inside the City of Baldwin will vote at their voting precinct in Banks County (Banks County Recreation Dept., 607 Thompson St., Homer, Ga. 30547).
