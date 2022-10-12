Baldwin’s council members expressed their concerns at a meeting last week for a proposed variance request to add to the existing Baldwin Court Apartment Complex. The request is for the addition of 24 units to the existing 44 units that currently exists on 4 acres.

The Court Apartments are currently at 11 units per acre and would increase to 17 units per acre if the request is approved. The development was constructed utilizing the 1987 zoning ordinance and developmental standards. However, under Baldwin’s current standards, developments are only allowed up to 8 units per acre.

