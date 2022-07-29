Public indecency was reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office when a man was spotted running through a parking lot at Banks Crossing completely nude.
The man told a deputy what someone was yelling at him from the roadway and, since he was wearing a white shirt and white shoes, he decided to take off all of his clothes in an attempt to not be seen by the driver of the vehicle.
Other incidents reported include the following:
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when a woman used the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing motel between two men and two women.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman filled a backpack with items and attempted to leave the store without paying for the backpack or the items inside it. She was also found to have a half-empty small bottle of wine from the store in her bra.
•obstruction of a law enforcement officer when a woman did not stop for an officer who attempted to pull her over on I-85 for a traffic violation. Another deputy joined the chase and a rolling traffic block was conducted to get the woman to stop.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 51 South, Lula, residence.
•a Duplex Drive, Homer, man said someone stole his truck from in front of his residence.
