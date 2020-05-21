The Banks County Public Library is now offering curb-side pick-up service for patrons who would like to place a hold on items ahead of time and pick them up.
These items include books, DVDs, audiobooks, copies and faxes.
Here's how it works:
•Option one: Log onto your Pines Library Card account at gapines.org. Search Banks County Public Library only and put items on hold.
•Option two: Search gapines.org for the items you want and make a list. Call 706-677-3164 and the items will be pulled for you.
•Option three: If you cannot access gapines.org to view the online catalog, call 706-677-3164 and staff members will assist you.
When the items are ready for pick up, someone will call you. Please provide your library card number so that items may be pre-checked out. When you arrive, park in the designated spot at the library. Call and let the staff know you have arrived. Open your trunk or open your back window. Remain in your car and a staff member will bring out items out and place them in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.
The temporary library hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.