With cases of the coronavirus rising in Georgia, local officials are making plans on how to handle a potential pandemic if it does occur.
There have been no cases reported in Banks County or northeast Georgia but 30 cases have been reported across Georgia. There has also been one death reported in the state.
Banks County EMA director Deidra Moore said that public safety departments have been working together to prepare for and mitigate against hazards associated with any pandemic event.
“In the case of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, we have united with all partners to ensure we maintain situational awareness and prepare as best we can given the facts presented by the Department of Public Health,” Moore said. “This local planning consists of a special Public Safety Team made up of EMA/E911, Fire/EMS and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that is reviewing continuity of operations plans specific to each department. In addition, the team is coordinating with partners such as our non-emergency agencies and schools while also sharing valid and vetted information with our citizens and other stakeholders.”
Moore encourages citizens to practice basic safety, such as “staying home if you are sick or suspect that you have been exposed and reporting any suspected exposure to public health officials.
“We also encourage everyone to use good hygiene skills and to continue to monitor the CDC and Department of Public Health websites,” Moore said.
The links are: https://dph.georgia.gov/contact-dph and https://www.cdc.gov/
Georgia’s cases are spread across the state, from Floyd County in northwest Georgia to Lowndes and Charlton counties near the Florida line, according to an update late Wednesday from Kemp’s office. Other cases are from Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Fulton, Lee and Polk counties.
Georgia has an initial solution for people who test positive for the novel coronavirus but can’t stay at home and don’t require hospitalization — An isolated corner of a state park, where mobile housing units have been set up. So far, the only resident of the quarantine at Hard Labor Creek State Park is a military veteran who cooked at a Waffle House northwest of Atlanta and doesn’t know how he contracted the illness.
“The overall risk of the coronavirus to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk,” Kathleen Toomey, commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health states.
PREVENTIVE MEASURES
Toomey states that the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw away the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Follow DPH's Facebook and Twitter pages for updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
