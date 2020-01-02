A local state of emergency was declared in Banks County in April as a severe storm passing through Banks County in that led to flooded roads, trees down and school being closed. The flooding shut down Banks Crossing with flooded motorists being rescued from parking lots. This has been named the Public Safety Story of the Year.
Rescue operations were performed by Banks County Fire/EMS at several locations at Banks Crossing due to flooded parking lots. Three people were rescued at the Zaxby’s parking lot, eight people at Outback Restaurant and 19 other people at other parking lots in the area. Eleven people were taken to the Banks County Recreation Department while they waited for rides after their cars flooded at Banks Crossing.
A City of Commerce water main at Banks Crossing broke, causing flooding and road damage on the road leading into Tanger Outlet Center. Due to the water main break, a boil water advisory was in place Friday through Sunday.
Twenty-three roads were reported as being flooded, including: Chambers Road at Hwy. 59, the 2200 block of Hwy. 326, Wrights Mill Road at Carlan Road, Peyton Road at Sample Scales Road, McCoy Bridge Road at Webbs Creek Road, Steven B. Tanger Blvd. at Five Guys Restaurant, Hawkins Road, Gordon Road at Stevens Road off Hwy. 59, Atlanta Dragway at East Ridgeway Road, Hwy. 441 at Commerce Factory Drive, Webb’s Creek Road at Dink McCoy Road, Moss Mill Road at Hwy. 441, Ed Reed Road, Meadow Creek Court and the entire subdivision off of Hebron Road, Industrial Park Drive, Marshburn Road just east of Marshburn Drive and west of Orica, Wells Road, Mt. Bethel Road at Hwy. 59, Hembree Road off McDonald Circle, Hwy. 441 at Harmony Church Road, Lakeview Drive off of Wilkinson Road off of Hwy. 105, Bruce Kesler Road and Partain Road.
Trees down were reported on 13 roads, including: Gillsville Lake Road, Apple Pie Ridge Road at Dalton Farm Drive, Apple Pie Ridge Road at Dalton Circle, Sweetwater Way at Wildwood Trail, Brown Bridge Road at Duncan Road, Hwy. 63 at I-85, Spring Road, Fort Lamar Road at Carson Road, Hwy. 105 at Leatherwood, Hwy. 51 North, Historic Homer Hwy. and Hickory Flat Road.
Power lines were down at Homer First Baptist Church and Georgia Power was contacted.
