Georgia Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Banks County Rotary Club.
He provided an informative and timely presentation on a number of hot topics on the agenda of the PSC.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, he was appointed to his role as commissioner by Governor Brian Kemp and officially assumed his new role on January 3, 2019. He formerly served as a representative in the Georgia State House for district 176.
A children's reading book has been donated to the Banks County Primary School Library in his honor, as the book was presented to him by Rotary Club President Mark Valentine at the conclusion of the program.
