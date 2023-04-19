The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 11 people last week, including the following:
The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 11 people last week, including the following:
•Roberto Carlos Barrera Ramos, 35, 139 Melody Lane, Lawrenceville, sale of alcohol to person under age 21.
•Jessy Laithies Hoose, 32, 601 East Railroad Ave., Alto, battery.
•Kellie Elaine Lord, 44, 132 Pinehurst Court, Athens, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Robert Angove, 18, 434 Lamont Lane, Clarkesville, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 35, 111 Kennedy Drive, Commerce, sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Kadin Jarrard Carlan, 26, 796 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Christopher Shawn Robinson, 50, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Fredrickious Jerome Teasley, 20, 1577 Hodges Mill Road, Hartwell, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Dale Lynn Foreid, 68, 859 Crystal Meadow, Winder, aggravated assault.
•Stacey Thomas Daniels, 49, 352 Chatham Street, Baldwin, simple battery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
(0) comments
