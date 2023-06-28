The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 11 people last week.
Those charged include the following:
•Lendrick Frazier, 55, 106 Larado Drive, Baldwin, warrant.
•Tevin Devon Rucker, 30, 215 Bennett Street, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, failure to use turn signal, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jonathan Charles Umberhant, 40, 627 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville and possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard James Deal, 38, 16 Viers Road, Cleveland, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Tien Ngoch-Thuy Tran, 32, 1779 Woodrift Road, Greenville, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, no proof of insurance, hands-free cell phone violation and no seat belt.
•Lloyd Oye Bruce Jr., 33, 1520 Grove Level Road, Maysville, criminal trespass and probation violation.
•Sam Joseph Algieri, 67, 769 Poplar Street, Toccoa, aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
•Willie B. Taylor, 27, 582 Gordon Street, Jefferson, headlight out, driving while license suspended or revoked and making a false statement pertaining to vehicle insurance requirements.
•Patrick Seat McCollum, 44, 359 Peace Dollar Drive, Alto, disorderly conduct.
•Timothy Sean Cassady, 57, 1781 Anderson Highway, Elberton, criminal trespass.
•Jesus Zahid Cortes-Chimal, 25, 139 Camberton Court, Lawrenceville, driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
