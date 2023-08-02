The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people last week, including the following:
•Kristy Leann Mealor, 38, 148 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, theft by taking.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
•Ryan James Ohart, 35, 5811 Mount Olive Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joni Lynn Black, 43, 734 Hannah Creek Church Road, Royston, probation violation.
•Adam Beem, 43, 435 Raford Wilson Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jacob Lee Cheek, 45, 87 Lake Louise Road, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Ashley Melinda Collins, 33, 106 Heritage Drive, Homer, simple assault.
•Thomas Luther Davenport, 63, 171 Spring Lake Road, Commerce, battery.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 32, Homer, failure to register as a sex offender, probation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.
•Georjana Patricia Evelyn Garrett, 25, 236 Water Plant Road, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Susan Teresa Pruitt, 55, 1358 Yonah-Homer Road, Maysville, battery.
•Tracie R. Morris, 53, 4895 Brockton Road, Jefferson, simple battery.
•Anthony Cline Huskin, 53, 5252 Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, harassing communication.
•Julie Regina Hall, 32, Gainesville, failure to appear.
