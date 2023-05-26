The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 14 people last week, including the following:
•Juana Garcia, 52, 323 Round Street, Woodruff, S.C., driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Jacqueline Anita Hunt, 54, 2780 Dorsey Peek Road, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Kimberly Renea Taylor, 36, 2655 Westmoreland Road, Cleveland, probartion violation.
•Jerimy David Vickery, 50, 1814 Hwy. 172 West, Bowman, driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance.
•Freddie James Whisnant, 61, 253 Hidden Valley Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Henry Mitchell Ford, 57, 2617 Commander Drive, Gainesville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and affixing plate to conceal ID of vehicle.
•Harley Gibis, 30, 516 Silver Shoals Road, Lula, rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
•Mitchell Chad Adams, 28, 5473 Mt. Olive Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and no seat belt.
•Luke Avery Brookshire, 31, 62 Harmony Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Walter Lee Buice, 36, 195 Jones Street, Lyons, probation violation.
•Traci Leann Gearin, 40, 5256 Strickland Road, Flowery Branch, striking an unattended vehicle and striking a fixed object.
•Enna Litts Laflamme, 20, 138 Manor Place, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kaleb Lee Aaron, 19, 25 Hunter Trace, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Grayson Bailey Cabe, 22, 1622 Washington Parkway, Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
