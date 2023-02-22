The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 16 people recently, including the following:
•Jermetri Deontae Burtch, 29, 944 Walters Road, Hartwell, distracted driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
•Wendell Daniel Coker, 34, 437 Caudell Road, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Lynel Nasir Jones, 20, 260 Sunflower Lane, Covington, trafficking in cocaine.
•Jason Lamar McConnell, 45, 128 Paula Street, Commerce, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
•Dalton Leigh Reid, 20, 645 Concord Road, Shadydale, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Jalen Michael Ross, 21, 1647 Covered Bridge Road, Covington, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Donna Moss Tweedy, 59, 338 Stevens Road, Commerce, striking a fixed object.
•Cameron Wiley, 21, 344 Hugh Self Road, Cleveland, terroristic threats and acts.
•Dennis Garren Orr, 28, 3408 Highway 29, Royston, rape.
•Timothy Monroe Popham, 45, 3309 Sardis Road, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Calvin Todd Smith, 54, 664 Wells Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jared G. Walker, 37, 69 Steeple Chase Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Ryan Todd Norris, 34, 7300 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, theft by shoplifting.
•Kyle Blake Patrick, 29, 715 Highway 59, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•Cody Moore, 29, 143 Winds Drive, Alto, simple assaut.
