Those arrested recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•Ricky Andrew Haggard, 34, 437 Currahee Circle, Toccoa, theft by deception.
•Billy Wayne Mathis, 33, 504 McCarty Road, Statham, failure to appear.
•Tyler Keith Highfield, 33, 202 Crocker Road, Alto, simple assault.
•Joshua Alan Ruch, 38, 1026 W. 1st Street, Newton, N.C., probation violation.
•Bernard Ian Tanner, 58, 6525 Phillips Road, Douglasville, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Harley Steven Bray, 19, 4336 Old Hwy. 441 N., Alto, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tina Ann White, 42, 128 Jack Drive, Lula, simple battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance.
•Joey Frederick Hagwood, 51, 129 Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, public indecency.
•Victor Manuel McGuire, 29, 271 Biscayne Drive, Martin, probation violation.
•Adrian Donald Pitts, 41, 144 Shuford Street, Lavonia, cruelty to children, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery.
•Dona Ray Rabren, 69, 102 Groover Lane, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Michael Lawrence Smith, 50, 238 Hidden Meadows Drive, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, 37, 5425 Mountain Lake Terrace, Gainesville, failure to appear, aggravated assault, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass, battery, false imprisonment, aggravated stalking, simple battery, violation of bond condition and aggravated battery.
•Dennis James Stiles Jr., 24, 100 Springs Lake Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Maria E. Suarez, 36, 1465 Highway 29 N., Lot D9, Athens, driving without a valid license and tail light violation.
•Dylan Lee Williams, 30, 175 B. Riverside Drive, Gainesville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.
