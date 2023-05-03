The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 16 people last week, including the following:
•John Randall Anderson, 46, 558 Brookwood Drive, Dawsonville, failure to appear and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Roberta Gale Dubois, 58, 2587 Cole Road, Carnesville, aggravated assault.
•Johnathan Bobby Brent Corum, 27, 5155 England Road, Gainesville, possession of a controlled substance.
•Austin Kennedy Crowell, 25, 286 Hwy. 323, Maysville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and contempt of court.
•James Otho Duncan Jr., 61, 2587 Cole Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Stacey Michelle Ledford, 41, 4413 Greenhill Road, Gainesville, failure to appear and theft by taking.
•Branden Michelle Roberts, 42, 2700 Feather Run Trail, West Columbia, S.C., theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Diego Contreras, 22, 144 Tucker Drive, Alto, simple battery.
•Joe Gordon Neal, 27, 250 Misty Brooke Circle, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
•Annie Rebekah Smith, 25, 5640 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Stephanie Michelle Duncan, 29, 379 Blue Ridge Avenue, Demorest, failure to appear and burglary.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 29, Lakeview, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Michael David Barrett, 33, 1856 Bennett Road, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), hit and run and following too closely.
•Steven Andrew Rea, 36, 3504 Dover Road, Gainesville, aggressive driving.
•Amelia Megan Manning, 26, 130 Bone Road, Commerce, simple battery.
•Autumn Shy Smith, 28, 976 Sheep Pasture Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
