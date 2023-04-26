The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 18 people last week, including the following:
•Austyn Adderly, 18, 2410 Avienda Avenue, Fort Pierce, Fla., windshield violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jimmy Dwayne Whisnant, 50, 225 Swann Road, Jefferson, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Adam Ray Evans, 31, 658 Allen Road, Danielsville, simple battery, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•Tommy Faulkner, 60, 124 Candler Street, Homer, failure to appear and sexual battery.
•Allen Michael McAlister, 40, 2041 Garner Road, Bowman, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DU(), following too closely and distracted driving.
•Dusty Ray Pugh, 38, 1883 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired registration.
•Thomas Edward Wagoner, 59, 1428 Mt. Sinai Road, Lula, aggravated assault.
•Jennifer Michelle Davis, 41, 1497 Yarbrough Ridgeway Road, Homer, theft of property.
•Angel Godfrey, 32, 1190 McNeal Road, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•Ivy Belinda Sampson, 46, 2234 Crossing Place, Commerce, aggravated stalking and simple battery.
•Isaiah Thomas Hurta, 18, 15308 Carrington Ridge Drive, Huntersville, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Kenny Monroe Williams, 43, 7125 Old Cornelia Highway, Alto, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, simple battery and window tint violation.
•Yonah Zambrano, 23, 1815 Grace Road, Norcross, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Larry Gaddis, 59, 1131 Willowynd Way, Watkinsville, theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.
•Christopher Wayne Germond, 24, 4276 Harmont Church Road, Gillsville, failure to appear, hit and run, failure to yield and driving without a license.
•Ben David Looney, 33, 774 Wilson Cemetery Road, Nicholson, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Patrick Henry Cagle, 50, 435 Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, failure to appear and failure to use turning signal.
•Arelene Vilchis Teran, 20, 320 Piccadilly Square, Athens, DUI, failure to maintain lane and safety belt violation.
