The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 19 people last week.
Those charged include the following:
•Marcus Bechelli Carr, 50, 500 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, forgery.
•Shauna Leann Giddens, 45, 445 Lakeview Circle, Danielsville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Joshua John Seip, 37, 519 South 5th Street, Colbert, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Antonio Rodriquez Shropshire, 30, 2898 Lem Edwards Road, Colbert, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Lee Yonguk, 36, 236 Industrial Park Drive, Commerce, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Glen David Garner, 41, 290 Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, disorderly conduct.
•Hubert Alexander Gosnell, 34, 118 Brone Street, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ricardo Rodriguez-Fuentes, 39, 1827 North Jossey Street, Carrollton, Texas, no headlights, driving without a license and license plate violation.
•James Bryant, 36, 7491 Silk Point Tree, Braselton, aggravated stalking.
•Adam Perry Hunt, 34, 95 Fern Point Drive, Toccoa, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and burglary.
•Timothy Douglas Burns, 46, 38 Roaming Road, Cleveland, theft by taking.
•Brenton Troy Cowart, 35, 279 Meadow Lane, Hull, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving without a seat belt, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Saul Olvera, 18, 103 Chase Lane, Homer, DUI.
•Kyle Robinson, 33, 41 Cotton Street, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, child safety seat violation and endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Adam James Hague, 33, 333 Fairy Hill Drive, Gainesville, family violence battery, criminal trespass and kidnapping.
•Stanley Lajarvis Clemons, 40, 30839 Highway 441, Commerce, simple battery.
•Zachary Lane Koehn, 23, 400 Union Hill Church Road, Bowersville, DUI, striking a fixed object, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked and vehicle registration violation.
•John Alex Holiday, 35, 1736 Shaw Street, Macon, identity theft fraud.
•Priscilla Ann Smith, 45, 112 Lake Forest Drive, Elbert, theft by shoplifting.
