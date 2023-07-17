The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 20 people last week, including the following:
•Johnny Mendez Lopez, 18, 518 Roosevelt Street, Monroe, driving without a valid license.
•Tara Sidra Smith, 27, 216 Emerald Green Drive, Lexington, probation violation.
•Haven Khadizah Allen, 27, 437 Minor Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance.
•Jose A. Castro-Villagomez, 57, P.O. Box 634, Baldwin, simple battery and disorderly conduct.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 32, Homer, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Tony Thomas Hill, 46, 1690 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jonah Scott Ingram, 29, 3002 Capstone Way, Commerce simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Margaret C. Ostlund, 51, 74 Shady Lane Court, Maysville, probation violation.
•Tonya Leann Sewell, 24, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce theft by shoplifting.
•Justin William Staples, 32, 1162 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Kaitlyn Madden Williamson, 30, 106 Cain Court, Iva, S.C., theft by deception.
•Eric Lee Freeman, 27, 505 Duke Street, Thomasville, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•David Blake Holder, 27, 1295 Hwy. 17, Canon, probation violation.
•James Joseph Lawson, 68, 110 Gray Hill Drive, Homer, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.
•Rita Elizabeth Skaggs, 31, 3095 Lothe Ridge Road, Gainesville, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Robert Wensel, 62, 4677 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, simple assault.
•Austin Allen Crawford, 29, 5811 Mount Olive Road, Commerce, simple battery.
•Tiffany Ellenanina Gerow, 25, 427 Hobson Street, Westminster, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Barry Alexander Kitchens, 30, 346 Riverbend Road SE, Commerce, battery and violation of bond conditions.
•Dylan Thomas Pere, 34, 223 Nix Road, Alto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
