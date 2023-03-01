Twenty-five arrests were reported last week by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
Those charged include the following:
•Alyssa Marie Crowe, 26, 706 Doyl Road, Bowersville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Alex Dixon, 35, 124 Richmond Way, Commerce, driving without a valid license and no insurance.
•Jeffery Wayne Trent, 61, 303 Waterplant Road, Commerce, false imprisonment.
•Kody Martin Baker, 26, 951 Silver Shoals, Lula, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Steve Deshawn Barrow Jr., 28, 228 Marigold Lane, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jeffery Todd Forrester, 46, 8449 Pea Ridge Road, Cornelia, battery.
•Charles Edwin Gicker, 49, 429 Vaughn Road, Homer, theft by receiving stolen property and license plate violation.
•Eric Daniel Mayweather, 32, 112 Richmond Way, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and no headlights.
•Roger Wayne Stockton, 48, 531 Hale Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Jose Ricardo Hernandez-Garcia, 34, 4276 During Leaf Lane, Pendergrass, driving without a valid license and no headlights.
•Anthony Cline Huskins, 53, 388 Sewell Mill Road, Ila, reckless conduct.
•Justin Scott Jones, 31, 1323 Jenkins Ferry Road, Martin, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a drug-related object and littering.
•Darren Clayton Payen, 56, 851 Pritchett Road, Lula, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Tonya Kay Still, 54, 102 Lenora Lane, Baldwin, possession of a weapon during the commission of a rime, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Subject, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Subject, possession of a drug-related object and possession off methamphetamine.
•Demond Contrail Harris, 35, 105 Brookside Avenue, Athens, battery and aggravated assault.
•Joshua Keith Moore, 32, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, possession or control of material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct and probation violation.
•Ashley Yvonne Stone, 43, 202 Nicole Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Rosemary Felipe-Rojas, 55, Capstone Way, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Gladys Lois Jackson, 77, 200 Calvin Street, Athens, hit and run, improper use of turn lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Austin Rhodes, 27, 3601 Joe Chandler Road, Gainesville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Zachary Martin Denekas, 39, 1000 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, DUI.
•Rhonda Ethridge, 60, 5010 The Orchard, Clarkesville, DUI and following too closely.
•Orlando Prescott Niles, 51, 68 Park Street, Commerce, possession of marijuana, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Margaret Nicole Gibson, 26, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.