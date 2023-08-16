The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Cheyenne Dee Brash, 18, 301 McEver Road, Commerce, simple battery and criminal damage to property.
•Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 30, 101 Slate Avenue, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Betsy L. Ledesma, 43, 41 Beaver Run Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Brandon Michelle Roberts, 42, 1118 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg, S.C., probation violation.
•Dioni Sanchez, 41, 30934 Hwy. 441, Scottish Inn, Commerce, driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Jonathan Corey Canup, 31, 592 Ivy Creek Drive, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Hubert Alexander Gosnell, 34, 118 Brone Street, Homer, sale of methamphetamine and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Dennis James Stiles Jr., 24, 100 Spring Lake Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Swan Deve Turner, 43, 1028 Cooley Drive, Gainesville, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
•Alliro Kiwanis Bowman, 35, 1074 Old Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and hands free law violation.
•Demarkeo Star Chandler, 28, 224 Waterplant Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Lynne Wilkins, 40, 160 Anderson Lane, Winterville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Jody Wayne Bishop, 53, trafficking in illegal drugs.
•Darrell Antonio Dukes, 30, 355 Old Church Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Glen David Garner, 41, 290 Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, probation violation and simple battery.
•Joyce Hall, 40, 1161 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, public drunkenness.
•William Roy Kimbrell, 30, 290 Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, battery.
•Larry David Roberts Jr., 48, 1034 Garrison Road, Carnesville, criminal damage.
•Jonathan Adam Rogers, 31, 2703 Kesler Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Samantha Jane Thomas, 49, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ashley Lynn Holton, 46, 1136 North Three Notch, Troy, Ala., obstruction of a law enforcement officer.’
•John Avin King Jr., 52, 418 Jade Way, Maysville, simple battery, battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
•Austin Kennedy Crowell, 25, 286 Hwy. 323, Maysville, contempt of court.
•Luis Ramirez-Juarez, 26, 1935 Ridge Dale Drive, Snellville, theft by shoplifting.
