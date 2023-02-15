The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 25 people last week, including the following:
•Kenneth James Ash, 31, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Cody Allen Lanphear, 30, 5130 Poole Road, Lula, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and theft by taking.
•Jeffery Andrew Thornton, 44, 2786 Webster Lake Road, Cleveland, probation violation.
•Rothell Curtis Caudell, 64, 2756 Hwy. 198, Baldwin, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•Christopher Shawn Robinson, 50, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Hannah Marie Torrens, 43, 2487 Hwy. 515, Lula, probation violation.
•Austin Dwane Moore, 30, 66 Lindsey Moore Lane, Tiger, failure to appear.
•Austin Kent Phillips, 20, 4826 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Patrick Henry Cagle, 50, 435 Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Carlos Alberto Pena Castillo, 42, 306 Dink Lane, Marietta, no license and speeding.
•Hendricks Coates, 19, 214 A Old Clarkesville Mill Road, Clarkesville, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving too fast for conditions.
•Raymond Joseph Dalton, 44, 132 Oak Drive, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving a motor vehicle on a suspended or cancelled registration.
•Dustin Harkins, 31, 352 Heritage Avenue, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Uziah Larenze Lowe, 26, 4145 Buckley Woods Drive, Norcross, probation violation.
•Cameron Dean Matthews, 31, 20 Dogwood Avenue, Jasper, failure to appear.
•Elizabeth Faye Wright, 45, 2983 Crabapple Hollow Road, Nicholson, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlight violation.
•Megan Leigh Cawthan, 33, 7300 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, theft by shoplifting.
•William James Hulsey, 31, 2439 Ila Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Chad O’Neal Maddox, 41, 400 Old Colony Place, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Wendy Y. Magana-Salgado, 35, 39 Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, obstruction of an officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 38, 182 Owenby Lane, Homer, probation violation.
•Russell Scott Gordon, 48, 236 Gordon Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Fred Benjamin McCranie, 52, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and license plate violation.
•Jermetri Deontae Burtch, 29, 944 Walters Road, Hartwell, distracted driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kevin Seth Cape, 33, 164 Yorks Shores Drive, Hartwell, probation violation.
