The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 26 people last week.
Those charged include the following:
•Cooper Ford Berryman, 18, 2866 Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, theft by deception.
•Zane Michael Huddlestson, 42, 205 Comb Street, Valley, Ala., entering vehicle with intent to commit theft or felohy.
•Salvador Rosas Madrigal, 40, 106 Mexico City Drive, Alto, battery, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
•Candace Marie Ward, 33, 11385 Nowhere Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Joshua Adam Carter, 36, 192 Alexander Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Dustin Lovell, 31, 1101 Heads Farry Road, Cornelia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, no valid insurance, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Stephanie Ryan Stiles, 35, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ramon Junior Torres, 47, 610 Berez Road, San Antonio, Texas, driving without a valid license, concealing tag and disregarding traffic control.
•David Michael Waldrep, 44, 756 Ruby Lake Drive, Hiawasse, probation violation.
•Paul Dennis Gillespie Jr., 43, 272 Loggins Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Mark Brendan Haddon, 55, 43223 North Anderson Avenue, Prairieville, La., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•David Nicholas Long, 32, 4012 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jasmin Perry, 18, 2211 Crossing Place, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Phillip Hanner, 23, 90 Michigan Circle, Housten, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•India Monique Reid, 37, 152 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Dayton Marie Austin, 27, 3517 Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Nicholas Calvin Johnson, 37, 221 Ridgewood Avenue, Macon, possession of a controlled substance and drugs not in original container.
•Nicholas Calvin Johnson, 37, 221 Ridgewood Avenue, Macon, driving without a valid license and driving with no headlight.
•Kevin Jusoe Mendoza-Perez, 22, 3028 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, failure to obey traffic signal and driving without a valid license.
•Kyle Robinson, 33, 30539 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants and child safety seat violation.
•James Christopher Widmann, 55, 55 Keys Lane, Braselton, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
•Donovan Marquel Williams, 31, 4211 Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit, N.C., speeding, driving without a valid license, theft by receiving stolen property and failure to appear.
•Douglas Jesus Villasana Villegas, 28, cruelty to animals.
•Anselmo Sanchez-Nava, 30, 2165 Executive Road, Duluth, trafficking in illegal drugs and driving without a valid license.
