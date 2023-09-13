The Banks County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of 27 people.
Those cited and the charges filed against them include the following:
•Issac Pernell Bell, 36, 16 Cone Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Tony Alan Lawless, 33, 248 Stonepile Street, Baldwin, battery.
•Dalton Driver Layfield, 28, 3350 Athens Hwy., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Dylan Thomas Pere, 34, 1779 New Kings Bridge Road, Cleveland, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Dottie Ann Pollard, 42, 503 Jim David Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Angela Nicole Spindlow, 42, 3673 Hwy. 59, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel Matthew Blalock, 38, 439 Mountain View Drive, Cleveland, probation violation.
•Kevin Todd Hill, 53, 248 Stonepile Street, Baldwin, battery.
•Ethan Hunter Huddelston, 18, 89 Factory Street, Maysville, theft by deception.
•Anthony Dakota Meeks, 31, 941 Hwy. 323, Homer, aggravated assault, battery and criminal damage to property.
•Justin Spencer Miller, 21, 196 Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Audrey Lynn Sinquefield, 20, 89 Factory Street, Maysville, theft by deception.
•Joshua Lee Steele, 44, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, driving without a valid license, brake light violation and improper lane change.
•Brittany Walden, 29, 580 Morris Gardiner Road, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Brian Keith Clayborn, 49, 61 Nassau Street, Toccoa, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and possession of marijuana.
•Jose A. Morales Aguilar, 56, 2175 Erastus Church Road, Commerce, theft of lost/mislaid property.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 35, 38 Double Bridge Road, Mount Airy, probation violation.
•Sheila Rhom, 58, 182 Walton Place Drive, Marion, N.C., trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•Wesley Terrell Rhom, 65, 443 Morebranch Road, Nebo, N.C., traffiicking illegal drugs.
•Luis David Sanchez-Antunez, 30, 1825 March Lane, Dallas, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Cory Tate Speed, 45, 1912 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, simple battery.
•Jesse Lyle Brooks, 37, 151 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Desiree Hall, 28, 240 Stonepile Street, Baldwin, false imprisonment, cruelty to children and simple battery.
•Adam Jonathan Murray, 50, 136 Serenity Hills Drive, Cornelia, identity theft fraud.
•Rebecca Ann O’Kelley, 35, 2804 Windsmill Road, Royston, probation violation.
•Jesse Derek Murrel, 29, 607 Farlinger Apartment 4, Cornelia, pedestrian under the influence.
