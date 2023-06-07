The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 28 people last week, including the following:
•Regina Aileen Coker, 60, 330 Gum Log Drive, Lavonia, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Rance Leon Gibbs, 36, 4308 Old Highway 441, Alto, contempt of court.
•Sabrina Michelle Scott, 42, 211 Linwood Road, Spartanburg, S.C., failure to appear.
•Amber Lee Wright, 32, 1314 Unowatti Road, Canon, probation violation.
•Alvin Sandoval, 21, 20 Kerryann Way, Commerce, driving without a license, suspended vehicle registration, making a false statement and theft by shoplifting.
•Leotie Nicole Evans, 29, 4134 Crossing Place, Commerce, theft by taking and theft of service.
•Curtis Michael Loggins, 56, 286 Partin Road, Cleveland, possession of visual medium depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
•Michael Patrick Loggins, 54, 104 Humming Bird Lane, Lula, possession of visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct and tampering with evidence.
•Carley Jade Massey, 24, 124 Andrew Jackson Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Haydon Ray Anderson, 21, 111 Beck Road, Pendergrass, reckless driving.
•Demarkeo Star Chandler, 28, 224 Water Plant Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Chad Oneal Maddox, 41, 400 Old Colony Place, Commerce, battery and criminal trespass.
•John Than Nguyen, 51, 4616 Old Highway 441 North, Alto, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and open container violation.
•Jefferey Pless, 52, 1770 North Akins Bridge Road, Eastanollee, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Toya Lynette Richie, 39, 214 Water Plant Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tiffany Diane Smith, 42, 2109 Paynes Road, Carnesville, theft of property.
•Matthew Ryan Atha, 34, 2775 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, DUI, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•William Anthony Cerros, 22, 415 Heritage Hills Drive, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 52, 1530 Highway 164, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Michelle Frady, 36, 143 West Write Street, Winder, probation violation.
•Lisa Marie Lambert, 46, 149 Tab Road, Alto, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked and impeding the flow of traffic.
•Wilder Ricardo Salgado-Guillen, 37, 1631 Chris Lane, Stone Mountain, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Zachary Taylor Smith, 32, 318 Donalyn Lane, Baldwin, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Kittrell La Diamond Davis, 25, 1530 Gravier Street, New Orleans, La., criminal trespass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and pedestrian in roadway.
•Darryl Nichelson, 30, 184 Bartson Street, Lavonia, possession of methamphetamine.
•Daniel Acosta, 19, 678 Saybrook Circle Northwest, Lilburn, DUI, possession of marijuana and windshield violation.
•Timothy David Allen, 22, 118 Southbrook Drive, Griffin, DUI, possession of open container in vehicle and no tag.
•Rolando Efrain Sorto-Castillo, 23, 1330 Old Greensboro Street, Winston-Salem, N.C., speeding, making a false statement and driving without a valid license.
