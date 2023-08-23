The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 32 people last week, including the following:
•Michael Lewis Bland, 42, 114 Heritage Court, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Jennifer Leeann Cromer, 40, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, sale of methamphetamine.
•James Russell Daniel Jr., 30, 344 Barnes Circle, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 32, 357 Red Oak Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Harley James Gibis, 30, 199 Deercrest Road, Baldwin, indictment warrant.
•Christopher R. Goode, 42, 1016 Hardeman Road, Carnesville, failure to appear.
•Barry Alexander Kitchens, 30, 346 Riverbend Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•James Randall Norman, 39, 250 Stevens Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Michael Anthony Robinson, 32, 400 Winchester Trail, Smyrna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Aubrey Randolph Beales, 61, 105 Morris Gardiner Road, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Jennifer Diane Karnitz, 51, 318 Donalyn Lane, Baldwin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), passenger safety belt violation, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•Oscar De Jesus Rodriguez, 25, 3315 Mt. View Road, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Raymond Shaine Scottright, 38, 370 Mountain Creek Lane, Maysville, cruelty to animals and criminal trespass.
•Sara Ann Statum, 33, 186 Cedar Ridge Drive, Braselton, probation violation.
•Victoria Danielle Mundy, 30, 2980 Old Maysville Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Amber Michelle Redelings, 42, 133 Ridgeland Court, Maysville, DUI and terroristic threats and acts.
•John Ray Campbell, 51, 319 Kerdzen Way, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving vehicle with cancelled or revoked registration.
•Megan Leigh Cawthan, 34, 7300 Silk Tree Place, Braselton, failure to appear.
•Crystal Renee Daniel, 44, 1690 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
•Talayla Marie Gilroy, 19, 141 Piedmont Northeast, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting.
•Anthony Cline Huskin, 53, 288 Sewell Mill Road, Ila, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Robert Edward Phelps I, 44, 1854 Crandel Road, Ellijay, failure to appear.
•Kenneth Wayne Crawford, 56, 338 Stevens Road, Commerce, criminal trespass and public indecency.
•Bryan Dale Cromer, 48, 30220 Hwy. 441 North, Commerce, sale of methamphetamine.
•Brittany Leigh McGinty, 29, P.O. Box 254, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Andy Jared Pesnado, 22, 191 Smokerise Court, Athens, failure to appear.
•Eva Leane Ricahrds, 44, P.O. Box 254, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Veronica Ann Durbin, 19, 731 Hidden Lakes Trail, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Delfino Fores-Vargas, 35, 20954 Mines Road, Loredo, Texas, theft by shoplifting.
•Presiliano Prado, 43, 334 Jade Circle, Cornelia, driving without a valid license, DUI, failure to maintain lane, following too closely and open container violation.
•Stephanie Renee Boulton, 37, battery and simple battery.
•Santiago Castro, 28, 5403 Summit Parkway, Duluth, driving without a valid license, speeding and safety restraint violation.
