33 people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Braeden Lee Stewart, 21, 447 Parson Circle, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Rose Reid Broome, 60, 124 Brier Crest, Evans, simple battery.
•Holly Joann Gann, 54, 384 Carson Segars Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Wendell Shane Hunt, 50, 4201 Reed Circle, Oakwood, probation violation.
•Danny Rylee, 60, 384 Carson Segars, Maysville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Matthew Gibson, 25, 110 Rylee Drive, Commerce, simple battery.
•Hector Jose Guerrero Pirela, 32, 911 Old Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, driving without a valid license and driving on a revoked registration.
•Jessica Ann Jackson, 33, 110 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Angel Marie Rimer, 50, 8241 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, trafficking in illegal drugs.
•Harley Steven Bray, 20, 4336 Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, theft by shoplifting.
•Sarah Katheren Dubie, 32, 427 Bridges Way, Winterville, trafficking in illegal drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and equipment violation.
•David Lee Durden, 59, 1121 Blasingame Road, Monroe, probation violation.
•Robert Weldon Emerson, 35, 3033 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, reckless driving.
•Tina L. Ivester, 51, 139 Bell Acres Road, Maysville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Paula Ann McAlister, 35, 186 Daily Road, Alto, theft by taking.
•Steven Mitchell, 33, 101 Humble Street, Brooklyn, N.Y., following too closely, license plate violation, no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Paul Frank Mullinax, 40, 196 Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Chante Renee Presley, 28, 118 Hayes Avenue, Richlands, Va., possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and trafficking in illegal drugs.
•Dakota Larson Ruis, 17, 74 Lavista Road, Jefferson, sexual battery.
•Jonathan Tony Sorrows, 36, 184 Bartson Street, Lavonia, obstructing a person making an emergency call, simple assault, simple battery, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
•Darren Randall Bonier, 49, 1769 Duncan Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Timothy Sean Cassady, 57, 1781 Anderson Highway, Elberton, criminal trespass and giving a false information to a law enforcement official.
•Tony Clough, 54, 418 Catherine Street, Mary, Va., trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•William Troy Lomack, 48, 31 Boone Road, Maysville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking illegal drugs and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Karanvir Singh, 24, 39 Sal Circle, Brampton, failure to notify upon striking unattended vehicle.
•Gabriel Bruce Tisdale, 22, 128 Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, simple battery, false imprisonment, criminal trespass and aggravated assault.
•Ronnie Copeland, 50, 316 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Barry Alexander Kitchens, 30, 346 Riverbend Road SE, Commerce, simple battery.
•Jacob Tanner Patton, 25, 437 Dalton Road, Baldwin, simple battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Kathy Marie Ramsey, 39, 458 Hembree Road, Maysville, possession of a controlled substance, unsafe lane change, conceal tag, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, license plate violation, failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Laura Emily Williams, 34, 3505 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, possession of methamphetamine.
•Kelly Lassetta Harris, 30, 275 Steeplechase Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•John Avin King Jr., 51, 238 Jade Way, Maysville, cruelty to children, battery and criminal trespass.
