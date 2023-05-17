The Banks County Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
•Marico Jamal Hollie, 33, 1225 Lewis Roberts Road, Jefferson, aggravated sexual battery.
•Brandy Lashay Ingram, 43, 480 Union Hill School Road, Cannon, failure to appear.
•Autum Shy Smith, 28, 976 Sheep Pasture Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Nina Kay Allen, 62, 251 N. Trotter's Way, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Anderson, 31, 209 Chambers Street, Homer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kenneth Ray Barnhart, 33, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Crystal Norris Black, 43, 1177 Oconee Lane, Commerce, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Abby Renee Cates, 27, 3502 Highway 106, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Cody Allen Lanphear, 30, 209 Chambers Street, Homer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Destiny Lynn Reynolds, 21, 284 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•David Gene Sorrow, 29, 284 Crest Wood Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Ginger Dawn Whitlock, 40, 130 General Daniels Avenue, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Dustin Alan Arnold, 25, 88 Oak Crest Lane, Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Austin Lawrence Williams, 26, 58 Southern Road, Chatsworth, burglary.
•Matthew Tillman, 33, 667 Wood Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Paul Dylan Gross, 30, 655 Potter House Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Kenneth Bradley Kirkland, 31, 35 Duke Road, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Andrew Franklin Roberts, 41, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, simple battery.
•Heliodoro Rodriguez, 39, Newton Street, Gainesville, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Gregory Mark Wood, 53, 3133 Union Hill Road, Whittier, N.C., failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Bernard Colbert, 37, 130 Nowhere Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Kevin Daniel Gardiner, 36, 483 Greasy Creek Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Curtis Tyler Massey, 34, 268 Thyatira-Brockton Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Marshay McDaniel, 33, 581 Ila Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Merlos, 32, 6028 McDaniel Lane, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid license.
•Cody Moore, 29, 143 Winds Drive, Alto, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct.
•Alexandria Brena Brothers, 28, 462 Silver Dollar Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Adam Couch, 35, 598 Ty Cobb Street, Royston, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, no insurance and concealing tag.
•Stacy Thomas Daniels, 49, 352 Chatham Street, Baldwin, aggravated stalking.
•Joshua C. Elder, 31, 1643 Highway 51 South, Homer, simple battery and false imprisonment.
•Jeremie Brian Frick, 47, 3036 Johnson Hill Road, Statham, theft by shoplifting.
•Ashela Michelle Smith, 25, 1469 Central Avenue, Demorest, theft by shoplifting.
•Darryl Stacey Miller, 58, 213 River Bend Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Christopher Mark Padgett, 40, 2629 Highway 51 South, Lula, simple battery.
•Kenyonna Vendresha Pittman, 33, 700 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jonathan Roy Thomas, 41, 539 Cowart-Toole Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Kenneth David Nix, 63, 217 Whoopies Drive, Gillsville, simple assault.
•Nancy Holcomb, 58, 4811 Highway 198, Carnesville, battery.
•Dawn Cochran Hunt, 60, 283 Hill Drive, Baldwin, aggravated stalking.
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 55, 386 Berlin Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation and wrong tag.
•Richard Lamar Frady, 53, 199 Crystal Woods Drive, Clarkesville, improper turn and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ramont Jermaine Gage, 50, 705 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Ala., battery.
•Cabrila Bridgette Cabrila, 32, 244 Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, cruelty to children, battery and failure to appear.
•Robert Matthew Montgomery, 30, 30 Turtle Creek Lane, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ryan J. Dancy, 38, 715 Smithton Road, Smithton, Pa., burglary.
