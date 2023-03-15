The Banks County Sheriff's Office reports 49 recent arrests, including the following:
•Ryne Dion Forte, 31, 1241 Pine Bluff Road, Winston Salem, N.C., probation violation.
•Margaret Nicole Gibson, 27, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.
•Tony Alan Lawless, 33, 248 Stonepile Street, Baldwin, battery.
•Zachary James Barnhill, 25, 219 Trout Lane, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), hit and run, not returning to the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane.
•Blake Russell Brock, 25, 137 Marion Cape Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Amanda Eskew, 40, 60 Brooks Drive, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Cristy Green, 40, 130 Willoughby Homes, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Mark Anthony Harkins, 50, 1440 Grant Mill Road, Alto, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Anthony Dakota Meeks, 31, 226 Rock Springs Road, Lula, failure to appear.
•Ruth Alcocer Mendoza, 34, 70 Paula Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael David Barrett, 33, 1856 Bennett Road, Homer, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Samuel Demetris Bonds, 30, 110 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Wayne Crawford, 56, 180 Stevens Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Austin T. Dotson, 19, 200 Blue Ridge Avenue, Demorest, statutory rape.
•Sonny McGaha, 57, 305 First Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Mackenzie Brown, 39, Hwy. 326, Commerce, hit and run, striking a fixed object and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Rothell Curtis Caudell, 64, 2756 Hwy. 198, Baldwin, criminal trespass.
•Mickie Morris, 65, 138 Dear Meadow Estates Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Juanita Lynn Reece, 45, 116 Sunshine Circle, Cornelia, identity theft fraud.
•Torey Sha Farist, 30, 5165 Hwy. 515, Lula, failure to appear.
•Bradley Dewayne Johnson, 33, 200 Roberts Way, Cornelia, distracted driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Curtis Michael Loggins, 56, 1439 Hwy. 51, Lula, possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Patrick Loggins, 54, 141 Hummingbird Lane, Lula, tampering with evidence.
•Roxie A. Morris, 50, 180 Mallard Drive, Athens, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Anthony Drew Peck, 38, 1494 Montrose Drive, Gainesville, battery.
•Triston Wyatt Tollison, 22, 284 Water Plant Road, Commerce, battery.
•Arnoldo Montenegro, 21, 2426 Dacian Street, Winston Salem, N.C., speeding, no proof of insurance, improper tag display and driving without a valid license.
•James Dennis Rucker, 36, 113 Sweet Gum Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•John Michael Foreman, 44, 168 Willow Drivek, Baring, Wa., improper solicitation of money.
•Shannon Brown, 43, Panama City, Fla., public indecency.
•Carlea Hammond, 35, 2008 Highway 82 South, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Julius Sebastian Tucker, 24, 122 Greem Pie, Morrow, theft by extortion and terroristic threats and acts.
•Justin Michael Coe, 33, 247 Findley Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•David Blake Holder, 27, 1295 Hwy. 17, Canon, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•William Andrew James, 31, 207 Queens Court, Good Hope, possession of methamphetamine.
•Rodney Wayne Moore, 59, 408 Blueberry Lane, Winder, failure to appear.
•Tammy Pilgrim, 40, 95 Lady Slipper Lane, Murrayville, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children, negligence/causing excessive physical pain and permitting a minor to engage in/assist in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium.
•Wendell Shane Hunt, 50, 4201 Reed Circle, Oakwood, failure to appear.
•Christopher Daniel Washburn, 43, 201 South Pine Street, Toccoa, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and pedestrian under the influence.
•William Blake Sanders, 17, 288 Hwy. 98, Maysville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana.
•David Dwayne Watkins, 40, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jennifer Amanda Watkins, 36, 62 Mitchell Street, Martin, failure to appear.
•Sarah Ann Watkins, 39, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Giovanni Lara Ramirez, 19, 1924 Joes Way, Cornelia, aggravated assault, hit and run, aggressive driving, driving with license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Christopher Tse, 35, 97 Shamos Way, Jefferson, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, reckless driving and speeding.
•Cameron Detarius Billings, 31, 80 Hill Street, Commerce, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
