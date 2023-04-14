Recent arrests made by the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•Ernesto Arroyo-Galindo, 35, 3590 Pierce Drive, Gainesville, possession of a controlled substance.
•Shawn Devon Taylor, 47, 296 Roy Huie Road, Riverdale, driving while license suspended or revoked, unregistered vehicle and making a false statement.
•Ryan Dillon Cantrell, 31, 400 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, battery and criminal trespass.
•Anndra Celeste Anglin, 31, 265 Village Parkway, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Julia Marie Black, 35, 3375 Napier Avenue, Macon, obstruction of an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
•Riley Alan Gailey, 24, 85 Deercrest Drive, Baldwin, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Aubrey Brent Martin, 42, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, 38, 2396 Brays Lake Road, Royston, failure to appear.
•Howard Welsey Simmons, 43, 117 Neal Drive, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Stephanie Amanda Gooch, 40, 673 Hickory Flats Road, Gillsville, DUI and following too closely.
•Katailn Michelle Tomlin, 23, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Khiem Duy Vu, 41, 161 Sullivan Drive, Homer, possession of a controlled substance.
•Robert William Angel, 41, 186 Alexander Way, Commerce, contempt of court.
•Victor Bravo-Casteneda, 27, 103 Stable Avenue, driving without a valid license.
•Hector Meza-Lopez, 30, 115 Kings Way, driving without a valid license.
•Zebadiah Guy Earlywine, 37, 286 Hwy. 323, Maysville, battery.
•Joshua Edward Metcalf, 28, 2579 Dempsey Brown Road, Dewey Rose, probation violation.
•Kaylea Gail Cannon, 28, 3483 German Road, Clayton, failure to appear.
•Diego Israel Castro, 21, 2777 Briaring Road, Houston, Texas, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Joseph Shamek Edwards, 24, 3160 Fairforest Clevedale Road, Spartanburg, S.C., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Charlemagne Jamail Jennings, 34, 243 Grove Level Road, Commerce, aggravated stalking.
•Adam Lee Prather, 48, 3593 Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Joni Lynn Black, 43, 734 Hannah Creek Church Road, Royston, probation violation.
•Corey Shane Cantrell, 31, 41 Arlington Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Dean Earl Davidson, 61, 601 East Railroad Avenue, Alto, sexual battery.
•Cassie. Nicole Pruitt, 25, 394 Hillcrest Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Yeyson Alexis Reyes Media, 20, 120 East Greenbriar Drive, Granite Shoals, Texas, driving without a valid license's speeding and no seat belt.
•Robert Joseph Sanders, 21, 131 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Brannon Lamar Scales, 30, 143 Mt. Sinai Road, Lula, aggravated stalking.
•Benjamin Logan Sims, 23, 740 Cromers Bridge Road, Royston, simple battery and stalking.
•Emily Madison Sims, 25, 740 Cromer Bridge Road, Royston, robbery.
•Donnie Lamar Smith, 61, 276 Bennett Road, Homer, possession of controlled substance.
•Rubi Musetta Smith, 21, 131 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•William Cody Brown, 28, 705 Catfish Lane, Demorest, aggravated stalking.
•Nathaniel Damien Casper, 24, 240B West Oak Street, Winder, driving while license suspended or revoked and tail light violation.
•Jamar Rashanne Greene, 45, 7225 Ansley Park Road, Cumming, making a false statement and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Joshua Darryl Jacobs, 39, 222 Epps Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Brandon Law, 32, 168 Lewallen Road, Homer, criminal trespass.
•Sabrina Nicole Mintz, 39, 4112 Crossing Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Fabian Aguilar Olandez, 33, failure to appear.
•Joseph Michael Roberts, 38, 21 Providence Church Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Dawn Stiwinter, 38, 5657 Maiden Lane, Lula, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Camron Malik Walters, 25, 315 Beacon Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Nikolay Fedrovichy Zagoruyko, 33, 443 Summit Chase Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Kody Martin Baker, 26, 951 Silver Shoals Road, Lula, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 21, 146 Pine Street Apartments, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Jesse Daniel Major, 34, 382 Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Kenyonna Vendresha Pittman, 33, 700 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Sheldon Long Truong, 32, 3 Leita Drive, Gainesville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to signal, headlight violation, reckless driving, aggressive driving, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Dalton Wilson, 21, 614 Bowling Lane, Winder, driving while license suspended or revoked and holding wireless communicator.
•Reonte Sherrod Carter, 42, 1580 Walnut Street, Conyers, failure to appear.
•Justin Bernard Mitchell, 39, 1836 Roswell Street, Smyrna, DUI and improper passing.
•Brenda Sue Morris, 71, 3035 Highway 51 North, Carnesville, harassing phone calls.
•Leighanna Maria Reeves, 34, 599 Lebannon Church Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Cedrick Turman, 28, 371 East Ridgeway Road, Commerce, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Jewel Earl Williams, 41, 270 Carolina Springs Road, Sautee Nachochee, probation violation.
•Pamela Wilson, 39, 160 Ridge Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Jordan William Head, 34, 150 Timberlane Street, Homer, theft by deception.
•Kim McCoy Orr, 61, 368 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and move over law violation.
•Darrell Lyn Arrowood, 41, 104 Parks Road, Lula, simple battery.
•Jeremy Allan Campbell, 45, 112 Park Avenue, Athens, public indecency.
•Abraham G. Tesfageorges, 35, 10741 Moroccan Court, Las Vegas, Nev., simple battery.
•Jessy Laithies Hoose, 32, 601 East Railroad Avenue, Alto, battery.
