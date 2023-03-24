Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that John McConnell, 51, of Alto, was arrested on March 10 in connection with a vehicle fire in Habersham County.
“At approximately 5:12 p.m. that day, Habersham County 911 received a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Crane Mill Road and Cedar Creek Drive,” said Commissioner King. “Upon extinguishment, investigators determined the driver, Mr. McConnell, placed a cloth item into the fuel spout and ignited it with the intention of destroying the vehicle.”
